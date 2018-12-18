Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa to join UNF?

-

UPFA Parliamentarian Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa is expected to crossover to the United National Front (UNF) today, according to UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

He revealed this in response to a question from journalists at the Parliamentary Complex.

He claimed that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had stated this during the UNF parliamentary group meeting.

A senior figure of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Zoysa had served as the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic under the SLFP-UNP unity government as well as the brief Mahinda Rajapaksa-led government.