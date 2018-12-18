263 acres of army-occupied lands to be released

-

Sri Lanka Army has decided to release 263 acres of lands, under the control of security forces, based on the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The state and private lands that are currently occupied by the security forces in Northern and Eastern Provinces are being released under this project, preventing possible threats to national security.

Reportedly, out of the 84,000 acres of lands that had been occupied by the Army until 2009, 69,000 acres have already been released so far.

The Army stated that 80 percent of state lands and 90 percent of private lands in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Vavuniya, Trincomalee and Ampara have been released to private landowners.