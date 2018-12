-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has recognized two Members of the Parliament for the posts of Leader of the House and Chief Government Whip.

The United National Front (UNF) had decided to appoint MP Lakshman Kiriella to the post of Leader of the House and MP Gayantha Karunathilaka as the Chief Government Whip.

The two MPs were subsequently recognised as the new Leader of the House and Chief Govt Whip.