Malik and Mano turn down minister posts?

UNP MP Malik Samarawickrama has decided not to accept any Cabinet ministerial portfolio in the new government, political sources told Ada Derana.

Meanwhile MP Mano Ganesan has reportedly stated that he too would be willing to give up a ministerial portfolio if necessary.

The decision was reportedly taken following the parliamentary group meeting of the United National Front (UNF) held this morning.

The new Cabinet is most likely to be sworn in today, according to sources.

Malik Samarawickrama and Mano Ganesan, who had held cabinet portfolios in the unity government, have reportedly decided to refuse ministerial portfolios in the new government due to the fact that the Cabinet cannot exceed 30 members when a national government is not in place.

According to reports, several MPs who held portfolios in the previous Cabinet are expected to be sworn in to the same portfolios.