Parliament adjourned till tomorrow

The Parliament has been adjourned until 1.00 p.m. tomorrow (19).

The leader of House Lakshman Kiriella stated this addressing today’s parliament session.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had announced the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Leader of Opposition.

Furthermore, UPFA Parliamentarian Mahinda Amaraweera was appointed the Chief Opposition Whip.

MP Gayantha Karunatileka was appointed to the post of Chief Government Whip.

Meanwhile, UPFA MPs Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa, Lakshman Seneviratne and Indika Bandaranayake had crossed over to the government side from the opposition bench.

The adjournment motion debate was held afterwards and concluded.