Eighty-four schools selected for O/L paper marking

December 18, 2018   04:41 pm

Phase one of the 2018 Ordinary Level examination paper marking will commence from 23rd December, the Department of Examinations stated.

Accordingly, the paper marking will be conducted from 23rd December until the 01st of January 2019.

Department of Examinations stated that 84 schools have been selected as paper-marking centers.

The paper marking will be conducted by nearly 30,000 evaluators under 1780 marking boards, the Department further said.

