Rishad and I will stay out of Cabinet  Mano

MP Mano Ganesan says that MP Rishad Bathiudeen, too, is willing to show support for the governing party even without a ministerial portfolio.

MP Ganesan, posting a Twitter message, says that at the UNF meeting today (18) the Prime Minister ‘solicited Cabinet aspirants to voluntarily stay out of Cabinet’.

MP Bathiudeen and himself expressed willingness to not accept a ministerial post in order to keep the number of Cabinet members at 30, said Ganesan.

His tweet read,

“At #UNF group meeting today;

PM opined to keep number of cabinet ministers at 30 & solicited cabinet aspirants to VOLUNTARILY stay out of cabinet. Myself & #Rishad said “we will stay out w/out any cabinet portfolio, if u so wish, to keep it at 30” #lka”