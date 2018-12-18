New govt. the engine of drive against nepotism - Patali

The incumbent government has become the ‘engine’ of all national forces against nepotism, says UNF Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He stated this addressing the media following parliament session held this afternoon (18).

“Issuing a statement, Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that the control of the country, or the ‘remote control’, has been directed to the Tamil National Alliance. We strongly refute this,” MP Ranawaka said.

More members of United People’s Freedom Alliance are slated to join the new government that respects the democracy of the country and Mahinda Rajapaksa will be able to witness this properly in the recent future, he added.

Ranawaka emphasized that the newly appointed government will never have a ‘remote control’ as such.

Commenting further he said, “By now, the whole country is aware of the fact that the ‘remote control’ of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s party is at his family’s kitchen and this power of the new government is with the people of the country.”