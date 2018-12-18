Suspect arrested over attacks on three houses

An individual has been arrested over the attacks on three houses and causing property damage in Eeriyagahadola area in Ambalangoda.

On December 16, a group of unidentified persons armed with swords had arrived on four motorcycles for the attack.

The assailants had reportedly assaulted a youth residing in the neighbourhood who had been nearby when the incident took place.

He is currently receiving medical treatment at the Balapitiya Base Hospital, said Ada Derana reporter.

The residents of the three houses that were attacked had lodged a complaint at the Batapola Police yesterday (17).

Accordingly, the police had launched investigations into the incident, which had led to the arrest of one suspect.

He was to be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (18).

It was reported the attack had been the result of a dispute between two parties that had occurred on a previous occasion.