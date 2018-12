No minister posts for those who go against SLFP decision - President - President Maithripala Sirisena has said that if anyone goes beyond the decisions of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), they will not be given any ministerial posts, according to MP Shantha Bandara. MP Bandara stated that the SLFP Central Committee also agreed with this. He stated this following the SLFP Central Committe meeting held earlier today (18).

