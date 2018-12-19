Fair & cold weather expected over island

-

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather can be expected from tomorrow (20th December), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly fair and cold weather will prevail over the island.

However, a few showers can be expected in the coastal areas of the Eastern province.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather can be expected in the sea areas around the island.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the eastern sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be northeasterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam.