Fair & cold weather expected over island

Fair & cold weather expected over island

December 19, 2018   08:42 am

-

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather can be expected from tomorrow (20th December), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly fair and cold weather will prevail over the island.

However, a few showers can be expected in the coastal areas of the Eastern province.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather can be expected in the sea areas around the island.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the eastern sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be northeasterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories