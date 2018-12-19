Quash Lakshman Seneviratnes parliament membership  Chamara Sampath

December 19, 2018   10:32 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former Chief Minister of Uva Province Chamara Sampath Dassanayake said that he requested the President to nullify the parliamentary seat of MP Lakshman Seneviratne after conducting a disciplinary inquiry against him.

UPFA MP Lakshman Seneviratne crossed over to the governing side at the parliamentary session yesterday (18), joining the UNF.

Former CM Dassanayake also requested the President not to grant MP Seneviratne a ministerial portfolio over the act.

Dassanayake stated this addressing a press conference held in Colombo last night.

