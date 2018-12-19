Shooting incident in nightclub injures one

An individual has been injured in a shooting incident that took place early this morning (19) in a nightclub in Liyanagemulla area, Seeduwa.

The incident has been a result of a dispute between a group of people that had arrived at the nightclub and one of its employees.

A 34-year-old residing in Raddolugama area in Seeduwa had sustained injuries in the incident and subsequently admitted to Negombo Hospital.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the shooting had been carried out by the owner of the nightclub.

The suspect had fled the area following the incident and the Seeduwa Police have launched investigations to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, a youth has been injured in another shooting incident in Kosgashandiya, Beliatta.

Two persons who had arrived on a motorcycle had shot the youth and fled the scene afterwards.

The injured youth has been admitted to the Hathbodhiya Hospital and transferred to Tangalle Hospital for further treatment.

The injured is revealed to be a 24-year-old residing in Mahaheella area in Beliatta.

Beliatta Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.