Female defrauding money promising Canadian jobs remanded

Female defrauding money promising Canadian jobs remanded

December 19, 2018   12:08 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The woman, arrested for allegedly defrauding money by promising employment opportunities in Canada, has been remanded until December 21.

The suspect was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (18).

On December 17, the Crimes Investigation Department (CID) had arrested the suspect, who had been engaged in this racket on a large scale.

The arrest was made at a house in Nawagamuwa area in Kaduwela, rented out by the suspect.

Reportedly, several police stations across the country had received complaints pertaining to this 47-year-old female defrauding money by promising to provide employment opportunities in Canada.

The police managed to seize gold jewellery worth Rs 2.6 million and Rs 50,000 in cash, 72 passports, 50 passbooks and 50 ATM cards in possession of the suspect, the Police Media Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara had stated issuing a statement following the arrest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories