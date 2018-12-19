Female defrauding money promising Canadian jobs remanded

The woman, arrested for allegedly defrauding money by promising employment opportunities in Canada, has been remanded until December 21.

The suspect was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (18).

On December 17, the Crimes Investigation Department (CID) had arrested the suspect, who had been engaged in this racket on a large scale.

The arrest was made at a house in Nawagamuwa area in Kaduwela, rented out by the suspect.

Reportedly, several police stations across the country had received complaints pertaining to this 47-year-old female defrauding money by promising to provide employment opportunities in Canada.

The police managed to seize gold jewellery worth Rs 2.6 million and Rs 50,000 in cash, 72 passports, 50 passbooks and 50 ATM cards in possession of the suspect, the Police Media Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara had stated issuing a statement following the arrest.