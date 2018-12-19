Foreigner staying in country without visa arrested

The Pettah Police has arrested a foreigner who had been staying in the country without a visa.

The arrest was made in a raid carried out by the Pettah Police in Keyzer Street, at around 3.40 p.m. last evening (18).

The arrestee, who was arrested for violating the immigration and emigration laws, is a 39-year-old foreigner.

He is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court and Pettah Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.