Foreigner staying in country without visa arrested
December 19, 2018 12:49 pm
The Pettah Police has arrested a foreigner who had been staying in the country without a visa.
The arrest was made in a raid carried out by the Pettah Police in Keyzer Street, at around 3.40 p.m. last evening (18).
The arrestee, who was arrested for violating the immigration and emigration laws, is a 39-year-old foreigner.
He is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court and Pettah Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.