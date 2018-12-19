Fifty-five year old woman arrested with Cannabis

Fifty-five year old woman arrested with Cannabis

December 19, 2018   01:48 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A female has been arrested in Poonthottam area in Vavuniya, over the possession of Cannabis.

The suspect was arrested in a raid carried out by the officers of the Vavuniya Police based on a tip-off received by them.

Accordingly, the police have seized 1 kg 330 g of Cannabis.

The 55-year-old suspect is a resident of Mullaitivu area and she is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories