Fifty-five year old woman arrested with Cannabis

A female has been arrested in Poonthottam area in Vavuniya, over the possession of Cannabis.

The suspect was arrested in a raid carried out by the officers of the Vavuniya Police based on a tip-off received by them.

Accordingly, the police have seized 1 kg 330 g of Cannabis.

The 55-year-old suspect is a resident of Mullaitivu area and she is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.