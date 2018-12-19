Fifty-five year old woman arrested with Cannabis
A female has been arrested in Poonthottam area in Vavuniya, over the possession of Cannabis.
The suspect was arrested in a raid carried out by the officers of the Vavuniya Police based on a tip-off received by them.
Accordingly, the police have seized 1 kg 330 g of Cannabis.
The 55-year-old suspect is a resident of Mullaitivu area and she is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.
Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.