There are two Opposition Leaders  Sampanthan

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader R. Sampanthan says that currently there are Opposition Leaders in the Parliament.

He mentioned this at the parliamentary session today (19).

According to Sampanthan, there are two Leaders of the Opposition in the parliament as the Speaker has not removed him from the post.

Sampanthan held the post of Leader of the Opposition before the dissolution of the parliament on the 9th November. However, the gazette dissolving the parliament was quashed by a Supreme Court decision recently.

Meanwhile, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was recognized by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya as the Leader of the Opposition, at yesterday’s (18) parliamentary session.