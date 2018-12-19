Tenure of Presidential Commission on SriLankan extended

Tenure of Presidential Commission on SriLankan extended

December 19, 2018   04:12 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has extended the term of office of the Presidential Commission to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering Ltd and Mihin Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, to February 15, 2019. 

The President appointed this Commission on February 14, 2018 to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in relevant institutions during the period of January 01, 2006 to January 31, 2018, and the official term of the Commission was to expire on this December 31 and now it has been extended to 15th February 2019.

President Sirisena meeting the members of the Commission today (19) at the Presidential Secretariat inquired into the progress of those investigations, stated the President’s Media Division.

The members of the Commission, including its Chairman, Retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunarathna participated in this meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories