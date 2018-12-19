Tenure of Presidential Commission on SriLankan extended

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has extended the term of office of the Presidential Commission to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering Ltd and Mihin Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, to February 15, 2019.

The President appointed this Commission on February 14, 2018 to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in relevant institutions during the period of January 01, 2006 to January 31, 2018, and the official term of the Commission was to expire on this December 31 and now it has been extended to 15th February 2019.

President Sirisena meeting the members of the Commission today (19) at the Presidential Secretariat inquired into the progress of those investigations, stated the President’s Media Division.

The members of the Commission, including its Chairman, Retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunarathna participated in this meeting.