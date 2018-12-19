Mahinda still a member of SLFP  John Seneviratne

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is still a member of Sri Lanka Freedom Party, says UPFA Parliamentarian W. D. John Seneviratne.

He stated this addressing a press conference held in Colombo this morning (19).

Mahinda Rajapaksa pays a monthly membership fee to Sri Lanka Freedom Party and he has given permission to cut back Rs 3000 from his parliamentary expenses, MP Seneviratne added.

He stated that, accordingly, this amount is credited to the fund of SLFP as the membership fee and this is the main qualification held by the former President to remain as a member of the party.

Moreover, Mahinda Rajapaksa is the current advisor of Sri Lanka Freedom Party, MP Seneviratne said.

He further stated that Rajapaksa was also appointed the advisor of SLFP during the previous assembly of the party and that he has never stated not to appoint him to the post.

MP Seneviratne stated that Mahinda Rajapaksa remains a member of SLFP and maintains a close relationship with the party.

Parliamentarians Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Vasudeva Nanayakkara had also joined this press conference.