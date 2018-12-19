Private bus driver killed over bus schedule

A private bus driver has been killed in a clash with a SLTB bus crew at the Welimada bus stand, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

A conflict had occurred at the Welimada bus stand between 2 private bus operators and another 2 operators of a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB),over bus schedules.

This has led to a clash between the driver and the conductor of the private bus and the driver and the conductor of the SLTB bus. Reportedly, two more SLTB bus employees had joined the fight in support of the SLTB bus driver and the conductor.

This had resulted in the driver of the private bus being admitted to the Diyatalawa hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The two SLTB employees who had come in support of their colleagues had been arrested at the scene while the two SLTB employees directly involved in the conflict are currently receiving treatment at the hospital under police custody.

The deceased private bus driver is a 49 year old from Welimada, Gurutalawa.