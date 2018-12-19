Thirty five names for the new Cabinet?

December 19, 2018   07:43 pm

The United National Front (UNF) has, reportedly, presented the President with a proposal with 35 names nominated for the new Cabinet of Ministers.

However, sources say that President Maithripala Sirisena has not given his approval for this proposal.

Reportedly, there has been no change in the decision to limit the new Cabinet to only 30 members.

Additionally, it is reported that the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation and the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited (Lake House) have been assigned under the subjects of the President.

Political sources further say that that the President would not be granting ministerial positions for the MPs who crossed over to the UNF from UPFA.

