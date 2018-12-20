China donates 90 water bowzers to Sri Lanka

-

China donated 90 water bowzers to Sri Lanka, further marking the strength of Sri Lanka-China friendship since ancient times. The documents for this donations were presented to President Maithripala Sirisena by Chinese Ambassador, Cheng Shu Ann at the Presidential secretariat today (19).

China has decided to donate these water bowzers, worth over Rs One billion, because of the difficulties faced by the people in certain areas due to adverse weather conditions, according to President’s Media Division.

Two water bowzers were presented symbolically at this event. The Ambassador presented the keys and registration documents of these bowzers to the President.

The President handed over the documents to the Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management.

After that, the President also observed water bowzers.

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne and senior officials of the Chinese Embassy also participated in the event.