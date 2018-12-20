Showers to enhance from today

-

The showery condition is expected to enhance from today (particularly during 21st and 22nd) over the country, especially in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern and North-central provinces and in Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Matale districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva province and Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places on the island during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the eastern sea areas, the Met. Department says.

Winds will be northeasterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph.