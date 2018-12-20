President and UNF MPs arrive for swearing in of new Cabinet

-

UPDATE: (8.52am) - President Maithripala Sirisena also arrived at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago, for the swearing in of the new Cabinet, Ada Derana reporter said.

Parliamentarians of the United National Front (UNF) are currently arriving at the Presidential Secretariat for the swearing in of the new Cabinet, Ada Derana reporter said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also arrived at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago.

The swearing in ceremony was scheduled to commence at 8.30am today (Dec. 20).

The number of cabinet ministers in the United National Front-led government will most likely be limited to 30, in accordance with the Constitution, as there is no longer a national government.