Swearing in of new Cabinet begins

The swearing in of the new Cabinet of Ministers commenced at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, a short while ago.

The President, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the UNF MPs to be sworn in as ministers have all arrived at the secretariat for the swearing ceremony.

Around 20 Cabinet Ministers are expected to be sworn in this morning while the first Cabinet meeting is also scheduled to be held today.

In accordance with the Constitution, the number of cabinet ministers in the United National Front-led government will be limited to 30 as there is no longer a national government.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake is also expected to be given a ministerial portfolio.

According to sources, he will receive the portfolio of Power and Renewable Energy.

UNF MPs Mangala Samaraweera, Dr. Rajith Senaratne and Patali Champika Ranawaka are expected to receive the same portfolios previously held by them in the former government.

Arjuna Ranatunga will reportedly receive the portfolio of Transport Minister while Sagala Ratnayake will likely receive the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

Harin Fernando will likely be sworn in as the Minister of Foreign Employment and Sports while Kabir Hashim will be appointed Minister of Highways and Petroleum Resources Development.

Gamini Jayawickrama Perera will be the new Minister of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development and P. Harrison the Minister of Social Empowerment, sources said.

MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara will be sworn in as the new Law and Order Minister, according to sources.

MP Wasantha Senanayake will reportedly not receive any ministerial portfolio in the new Cabinet.

The President will hold the portfolios of Defense, Mahaweli Development and Environment ministries.