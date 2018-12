New Cabinet Ministers sworn in - A new Cabinet consisting of a total of 29 ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago. New Cabinet: 1. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe: Minister of National Polices, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development & Youth Affairs 2. John Amaratunga: Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs 3. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera: Minister of Buddha Sasana and Wayamba Development 4. Mangala Samaraweera: Minister of Finance and Mass Media 5. Lakshman Kiriella: Minister of Public Enterprise, Kandyan Heritage & Kandy Development 6. Rauff Hakeem: Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education 7. Thilak Janaka Marapana: Minister of Foreign Affairs 8. Rajitha Senaratna: Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine 9. Ravi Karunanayake: Minister of Power, Energy and Enterprise Development 10. Vajira Abeywardena: Minister of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government 11. Abdul Rishad Bathiudeen: Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons & Co-operative Development 12. Patali Champika Ranawaka: Minister of Megapolis & Western Development 13. Navin Dissanayake : Minister of Plantation Industries 14. P. Harrison: Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development 15. Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Kabir : Minister of Highways, Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development 16. Ranjith Maddumabandara: Minister of Public Administration & Disaster Management 17. Gayantha Karunatilake: Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms 18. Sajith Premadasa: Minister of Housing Construction and Cultural Affairs 19. Arjuna Ranatunga: Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation 20. Palani Thigambaram: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure & Community Development 21. Chadrani Bandara: Minister of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development 22. Thalatha Atukorale: Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms 23. Akila Viraj Kariyawasam : Minister of Education 24. Abdul Haleem Mohamed Hasheem: Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs 25. Sagala Ratnayaka: Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development 26. Harin Fernando: Minister of Telecommunications, Digital Infrastructure, Foreign Employment and Sports 27. Mano Ganesan: Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs. 28. Daya Gamage: Minister of Labour, Trade Union Relations, and Social Empowerment. 29. Malik Samarawickrama: Minister of Development Strategies, International Trade and Science, Technology and Research.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.