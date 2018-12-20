Sri Lankan held with gold worth nearly Rs 7 million

December 20, 2018   12:58 pm

-

A Sri Lankan passenger, who had arrived in the country, has been apprehended by the Customs Officers attached to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting smuggle in semi-finished gold jewellery.

The suspect, a resident in Wellampitiya area, had arrived at the BIA from Singapore last morning (19).

The contraband weighing 1.15 kg is estimated to be valued at Rs 6.9 million.

The 60-year-old suspect has been imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 and the contraband was declared forfeit by the Customs officers.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Customs officers attached to the BIA.

