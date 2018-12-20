Arjun Aloysius admitted to Prison Hospital

-

The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, who is currently under remand over the Bond Scam, has been admitted to the prison hospital.

He has been admitted to the hospital over a complaint of a fever, stated the Department of Prison.

Meanwhile, the decision of the bail applications filed by PTL owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena will be issued on January 01, the Colombo Magistrate’s court has stated.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (20), the defense attorneys presented the relevant appeals.

Subsequently, the prosecutors have also presented submissions before the court in this regard.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate informed that the decision pertaining to the appeals would be issued on January 01 and ordered to further remand the defendants until the next hearing.

The Chief Magistrate also called for a report on the progress of the investigations from the CID.

On February 02, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam.

Aloysius and Palisena were arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers on February 04, who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo.