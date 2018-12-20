A fire had broken out in a children’s home in Jayanthi Mawatha in Anuradhapura, last night (19), reported Ada Derana reporter.

The upper storey of the building, which had been under renovation, has suffered major damage in the fire. It is suspected that the cause of fire is a welding tool used in the renovation.

According to Ada Derana reporter, it took nearly one hour for the firefighting unit attached to the Anuradhapura Municipal Council to extinguish the fire.

Reportedly, 21 children had been inside the building when the fire had occurred; however, no injuries have been reported.