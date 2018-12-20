Ranjith de Zoysa remanded

Ranjith de Zoysa remanded

December 20, 2018   05:11 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Ranjith de Zoysa has been arrested on the charges of assaulting a person, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Along with MP Zoysa, four other persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

This was with regard to an incident of assaulting a person at the Godakawela Town on the 16th of December.

As the suspects had appeared at the Godakawela Police voluntarily, this morning (20), they had been arrested and produced before the Pelmadulla Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the suspects have been then ordered to be remanded until the 01st of January.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories