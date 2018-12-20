Ranjith de Zoysa remanded

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Ranjith de Zoysa has been arrested on the charges of assaulting a person, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Along with MP Zoysa, four other persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

This was with regard to an incident of assaulting a person at the Godakawela Town on the 16th of December.

As the suspects had appeared at the Godakawela Police voluntarily, this morning (20), they had been arrested and produced before the Pelmadulla Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the suspects have been then ordered to be remanded until the 01st of January.