Make Mahinda PM to develop the country  Piyal Nishantha

If the country needs to be development or some good be done for it, Mahinda Rajapaksa should be made the Prime Minister, says MP Piyal Nishantha.

He stated this joining a press conference held in Colombo, today (20).

He points out that, in the time period of past 49 days, Mahinda Rajapaksa implemented a great plan for the development of the country.

Meanwhile, a new party will be made with the alliance of several political parties and its symbol would be the ‘frog’, says MP Nishantha.