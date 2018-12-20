Twenty-six year old arrested with of heroin & Ice

A youth has been arrested in Wellampitiya area in Kolonnawa for the possession of heroin and Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the officers of Crimes Prevention Unit of Colombo police division.

Accordingly, 109 g 306 mg of Ice and 807 g of heroin have been seized in possession of the suspect.

The 26-year-old arrestee is reportedly a resident of Kolonnawa area.

He is to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (20) and the Colombo Division Crimes Prevention Unit is conducting further investigations on the incident.