Twenty-six year old arrested with of heroin & Ice

Twenty-six year old arrested with of heroin & Ice

December 20, 2018   06:15 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A youth has been arrested in Wellampitiya area in Kolonnawa for the possession of heroin and Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the officers of Crimes Prevention Unit of Colombo police division.

Accordingly, 109 g 306 mg of Ice and 807 g of heroin have been seized in possession of the suspect.

The 26-year-old arrestee is reportedly a resident of Kolonnawa area.

He is to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (20) and the Colombo Division Crimes Prevention Unit is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories