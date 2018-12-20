A new President is needed  Welgama

December 20, 2018   07:00 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

When it has been determined that the Constitution was violated, a presidential election should be the next immediate action, says UPFA MP Kumara Welgama.

He made this statement addressing media personnel in Kalutara area.

Welgama says that the need for a new President is evident, no matter what election the public is currently talking about.

His opinion is that they should go for a presidential election to recover from this confused situation, further said the MP.

