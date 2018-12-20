Naval & fishing communities warned of rough seas

December 20, 2018   09:01 pm

Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal.

The Department of Meteorology stated this issuing an advisory.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The Met. Department has requested the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard

