Naval & fishing communities warned of rough seas

Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal.

The Department of Meteorology stated this issuing an advisory.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The Met. Department has requested the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard

