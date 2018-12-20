Namal Kumara makes another revelation

-

Director (Operations) of the Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara has revealed another voice clip to the media today (20).

Convening a press conference in Mahawewa area, he pointed out that following the submission of resignation letter of Mahinda Rajapaksa from the premiership MP Nalin Bandara had alleged that the VIP assassination plot was feigned.

Namal Kumamra further commented that he is ready to face any investigation carried out in this regard.

Meanwhile, MP Nalin Bandara had stated that further investigations would reveal the true nature of Namal Kumara.