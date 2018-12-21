Japan welcomes political stability in Sri Lanka

-

Sri Lanka’s president on Thursday appointed 28 lawmakers and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Cabinet ministers after weeks of political crisis led to government dysfunction.

“As a long-standing friend, Japan welcomes the recent development toward political stability in Sri Lanka, including the appointment of the new cabinet, through due process in accordance with the law and commends all the parties for their efforts,” the Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka said.



The statement said that Japan, in cooperation with the Government of Sri Lanka, commits to further strengthening the “Comprehensive Partnership” between the countries in order to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in Sri Lanka and the Indo-Pacific region.