Rainfall expected to increase over the island

The showery condition is expected to enhance over the island (particularly during 21st and 22nd), especially in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the south-east of the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Northern, Uva, North-central and Central provinces and Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75mm can be expected at some places over the island, particularly in the Eastern, Northern, Uva, North-central and Central provinces and Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places on the island during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Kankesanturai via Hambantota, Batticaloa and Trincomalee due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the south-east of the island.

Heavy showers or thundershowers at times can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankesanturai via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Mullaitivu.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

Winds will be northeasterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph.