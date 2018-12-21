President to appoint new Secretaries to Ministries

The Secretaries to the Ministries will be appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena today (21).

Furthermore, the gazette notification concerning the scope of work of the ministries and the institutions attached to them is to be announced on Monday (24).

It was reported that several newly appointed Ministers have made plans to assume duties in their respective ministries within the course of the day.

Meanwhile, Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake had stated that they would speak up for the parliamentarians who had not been assigned to ministerial portfolios.