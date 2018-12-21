Fuel prices reduced from midnight today

-

A decision has been taken to cut fuel prices with effect from midnight today (21), says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

PM Wickremesinghe announced this while addressing today’s parliament session.

He said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will reduce petrol prices by Rs 10 per litre, Auto Diesel by Rs 5 and Super Diesel by Rs 10 per litre.

Accordingly, the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) will be reduced to Rs 101 and Super Diesel price will be cut down to Rs 121, Wickremesinghe stated.

Furthermore, the prices of Octane 92 Petrol will be slashed to Rs 125, while Petrol 95 Octane is to be reduced to Rs 149.

The newly appointed Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera tabled the Vote on Account for the first four months of the year 2019 in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after assuming duties yesterday (20), he had said that the government will be reintroducing the fuel price formula.