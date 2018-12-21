UNP shouldnt be confident on staying as ruling party  Mahinda

UNP shouldnt be confident on staying as ruling party  Mahinda

December 21, 2018   12:57 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The United National Party should not be confident about remaining as the ruling party as long as the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) stays in the Opposition, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this addressing the parliament session after Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera presented the Vote on Account to the Chamber today (21).

He stated that the UPFA did not form a government through a coup and that they had accepted the administration of the government despite several existing shortcomings in the country.

Although the price of a crude oil barrel had reduced consecutively during the administration of the United National Front (UNF), they had not taken measures to reduce the fuel prices, the former President charged.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories