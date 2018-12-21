Committee probing violence in Parliament set to meet again

The Committee appointed to probe the violent incidents, which had taken place inside the Chamber during the parliament sessions held last month, is scheduled to assemble this evening (21).

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri stated that the police personnel assigned in this regard had concluded investigating the CCTV footages related to the incidents today.

Accordingly, Committee would be inspecting the CCTV footages concerning the violent situation inside the House obtained from private media companies, he further stated.

The final report drafted by the Committee is slated to be handed over to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya in the future.

The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya appointed a committee to probe the violent incidents that took place at the Chamber during the parliamentary sessions held on 14th, 15th and 16th of November.

Chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, the committee consists of the former Speaker of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa, Parliamentarians Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, Bimal Rathnayake and Mavai S. Senathirajah.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Select Committee is also to be assembled at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon as per the announcement made by the Speaker during today’s parliament session.

The Committee chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will convene at the Office of Speaker.