Bus fares to be slashed?

A letter requesting that the National Transport Commission (NTC) should intervene to revise the bus fares will be handed over to the commission today (21), says the All Island Bus Passengers Association.

The relevant letter was slated to be submitted to the NTC at 2.30 p.m. this afternoon.

Accordingly, the letter would also call for the reduction of minimum bus fare to Rs 10.

The association pointed out that in accordance with today’s revision of fuel prices, the price of diesel per litre was reduced by Rs 5.00, while it was reduced from Rs 7.00 and Rs 5.00, respectively, on two previous occasions.