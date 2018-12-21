Validity period of school uniform vouchers extended

-

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam today directed officials to extend the validity period of the school uniforms vouchers, which were scheduled to expire on 31st of December, until 28 February 2019.

The school uniforms vouchers which were initially expected to be distributed to students by the 5th of November was halted by the previous resulting in students not receiving their vouchers for next year.

After assuming duties at the Ministry of Education today (21), the minister inquired from officials regarding the issue and instructed them to expedite the process of distributing the uniform vouchers to schools before the end of the term holidays.