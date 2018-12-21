Polls for all PCs will be on same day  Vajira

December 21, 2018   04:22 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Necessary measures will be taken to hold all the elections for all Provincial Council on the same day, says Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Vajira Abeywardena.

Holding the elections for each Provincial Council on separate days is a misuse of state power, the Minister Abeywardena commented.

He stated this addressing the media following his assumption of duties in office as the Minister of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Minister Abeywardena added that they would hold not only provincial council polls, but also the General Elections and the Presidential Election on the same day if possible.

