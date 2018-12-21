Arjuna vows to eradicate corruption at institutions under Transport Ministry

-

The responsibility of the Transport Ministry is to provide services for the public rather than turning a profit, says the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga.

He emphasized that privatizing public utilities have not been his policy at any time.

Assuming duties in his ministerial portfolio, Minister Ranatunga stated that he would take stern measures to eradicate corruption and fraud in all institution maintained under the Ministry of Transport.

The Minister had also instructed the officials of the Ministry to take necessary measures forthwith to proceed with any projects that are currently halted.

Reportedly, Minister of Public Administration & Disaster Management Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Minister of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development Chandrani Bandara, former Deputy Minister of Transport Ashok Abeysinghe and several officials of the Ministry had joined the event.