State & Deputy Ministers to be sworn in today?

Several State Ministers and Deputy Ministers are expected to be sworn in this evening (21), sources told Ada Derana.

They will take oath before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, the source said.

The President on Thursday appointed 28 lawmakers and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Cabinet ministers.

A part of the vacant positions of state and deputy ministers are expected to be filled this evening while the remaining positions will be filled on a later date.