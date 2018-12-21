-

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that Sri Lanka’s political crisis was most disadvantageous for its health service as the affects of a two-month break could last for around two years in the health sector.



Speaking to media after assuming duties at the Health Ministry today (21), the minister said that he will reverse Mahinda Rajapaksa’s decision to reduce the tax on sugary drinks.

“I will increase (the tax). I am not here to uplift the sugary drinks industry, I’m here to uplift the people’s health,” he said, adding that the charges at private hospitals will also be brought down.

Senaratne said that when he was leaving the ministry after the previous government was toppled, he had said that this is a “small break” they were taking and that he would return soon and so will the government.

“I still don’t understand whether it was a tea interval or a lunch interval. To see it was a tea interval,” he said.

The minister said that the government has decided to spend all the funds on the people during its remaining year.

He said they will face the 2020 election and win the election. “We have never lost an election that I said we will win.”

Senaratne said that governments have fallen and governments have formed to his touch.

“If our government is to be defeated, the President should know that it cannot be done without me. You can’t do it with me on the other side. That is where he went wrong.”

“He tried to do it alone and we defeated it.”