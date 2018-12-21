State Ministers & Deputy Ministers sworn in

-

The swearing in of several new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers commenced at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago.

The new non-cabinet ministers and deputy ministers are being sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena.

Several parliamentarians representing the United National Front (UNF) arrived at the Presidential Secretariat by 6.30 p.m. today for the swearing in ceremony.

Non-Cabinet Ministers:

Dr Harsha de Silva - Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution (non-Cabinet)

Ajith P. Perera - Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology (non-Cabinet)



State Ministers:

Eran Wickramaratne - State Minister of Finance

Vijayakala Maheswaran - State Minister of Education

J.C. Alawathuwala - State Minister of Home Affairs and Provincial Councils

Ranjan Ramanayake - State Minister of Highways and Road Development

Ali Zahir Moulana - State Minister of Social Empowerment

Ruwan Wijewardena - State Minister of Defence



Deputy Minister:

Buddhika Pathirana - Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce

Nalin Bandara - Deputy Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade

