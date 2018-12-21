Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

-

Lanka IOC has also reduced the prices of its Auto Fuels with effect from midnight today (21), in line with the price reduction announced by state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Lanka IOC has reduced the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) by Rs. 5 per liter and Lanka Petrol 92 (LP92) by Rs. 10 per liter.

Lanka IOC also reduced price of Super Diesel (Euro 4) and Xtra Premium 95 Petrol (Euro 4) by Rs 10 per liter.

The statement further says that Lanka IOC continues to incur huge losses on sale of Auto Fuels.

The government today said a decision was taken to cut CPC fuel prices with effect from midnight today (21).

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced this while addressing today’s parliament session.

He said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will reduce petrol prices by Rs 10 per litre, Auto Diesel by Rs 5 and Super Diesel by Rs 10 per litre.



Revised LIOC prices are as follows: