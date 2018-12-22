New Ministry Secretaries appointed
December 22, 2018 08:22 am
New Secretaries who have been appointed for Ministries received their appointment letters from President Maithripala Sirisena, at the Presidential Secretariat, on Friday (21).
Hemasiri Fernando has been reappointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence while Ravinatha Ariyasinghe also returns as Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary.
Mrs. Wasantha Perera has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine while Padmasiri Jayamanna is the new Secretary to the Ministry of Education.
V. Sivagnanasothy has been appointed as Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs, which are under the Prime Minister.
New Ministry Secretaries:
- Hemasiri Fernando – Secretary to the Ministry of Defence
- S.M. Mohomad – Secretary to the Ministry of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs
- V. Sivagnanasothy – Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs
- Padmasiri Jayamanna - Secretary to the Ministry of Education
- R.M.D.B. Meegasmulla - Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms
- J.J. Rathnasiri - Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management
- B.M.S. Batagoda - Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy and Enterprise Development
- L.P. Jayampathi – Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation
- N. Rupasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development
- Mr. H.T. Kamal Padmasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils, Local Government
- Mr. J.A. Ranjith – Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries
- Mr. A.P.G. Kithsiri – Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development
- Mrs. L.D. Senanayake- Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and Development of Dry Zones
- Mr. D.M.R.B. Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment
- Mr. P. Suresh – Secretary to the Ministry of Hill Country; New Villages, Infrastructures and; Community Development
- Mr. H.M. Gamini Senevirathne - Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Social Empowerment
- Mr. K.D.N.R. Asoka - Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of Long-term Displaced and Co- Operative Development.
- Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra – Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
- Mr. Ravindra Hewavitharana – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Enterprise Development, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy City Development
- Mr. W.H. Karunarathna – Secretary to the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
- Mr. M.Y.S. Deshapriya – Secretary to the Ministry of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs
- Mr. K.P. Bernard Wasantha Silva - Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs
- Mr. S.T. Kodikara - Secretary to the Ministry of Development Strategies, International Trade, Science, Technology and Research
- Mr. W.A. Chulananda Perera - Secretary to the Ministry of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure Facilities, Foreign Employment and Sports
- Mrs. Wasantha Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
- Mr. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne – Secretary to the Ministry of Town Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education
- Mr. Siri Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs.
- Mr. R.P. Ariyasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Mr. Parakrama Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Maritime Affairs and Southern Development
- Mr. Sunil Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.