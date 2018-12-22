New Ministry Secretaries appointed

New Ministry Secretaries appointed

December 22, 2018   08:22 am

-

New Secretaries who have been appointed for Ministries received their appointment letters from President Maithripala Sirisena, at the Presidential Secretariat, on Friday (21).

Hemasiri Fernando has been reappointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence while Ravinatha Ariyasinghe also returns as Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary.

Mrs. Wasantha Perera has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine while Padmasiri Jayamanna is the new Secretary to the Ministry of Education.

V. Sivagnanasothy has been appointed as Secretary to the Ministry of  National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs, which are under the Prime Minister.


New Ministry Secretaries:

  1. Hemasiri Fernando – Secretary to the Ministry of Defence
  2. S.M. Mohomad –  Secretary to the Ministry of Postal Services & Muslim  Religious Affairs
  3. V. Sivagnanasothy – Secretary to the Ministry of  National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs
  4. Padmasiri Jayamanna - Secretary to the Ministry of Education
  5. R.M.D.B. Meegasmulla - Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms
  6. J.J. Rathnasiri - Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management
  7. B.M.S. Batagoda - Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy and Enterprise Development
  8. L.P. Jayampathi – Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation
  9. N. Rupasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development
  10. Mr. H.T. Kamal Padmasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils, Local Government
  11. Mr. J.A. Ranjith – Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries
  12. Mr. A.P.G. Kithsiri – Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development
  13. Mrs. L.D. Senanayake- Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and Development of Dry Zones
  14. Mr. D.M.R.B. Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment
  15. Mr. P. Suresh – Secretary to the Ministry of Hill Country; New Villages, Infrastructures and; Community Development
  16. Mr. H.M. Gamini Senevirathne - Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Social Empowerment
  17. Mr. K.D.N.R. Asoka - Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of Long-term Displaced and Co- Operative Development.
  18. Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra – Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
  19. Mr. Ravindra Hewavitharana – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Enterprise Development, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy City Development
  20. Mr. W.H. Karunarathna – Secretary to the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
  21. Mr. M.Y.S. Deshapriya – Secretary to the Ministry of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs
  22. Mr. K.P. Bernard Wasantha Silva - Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs
  23. Mr. S.T. Kodikara - Secretary to the Ministry of Development Strategies, International Trade, Science, Technology and Research
  24. Mr. W.A. Chulananda Perera - Secretary to the Ministry of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure Facilities, Foreign Employment and Sports
  25. Mrs. Wasantha Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
  26. Mr. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne – Secretary to the Ministry of Town Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education
  27. Mr. Siri Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs.
  28. Mr. R.P. Ariyasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  29. Mr. Parakrama Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Maritime Affairs and Southern Development
  30. Mr. Sunil Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories