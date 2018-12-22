New Ministry Secretaries appointed

-

New Secretaries who have been appointed for Ministries received their appointment letters from President Maithripala Sirisena, at the Presidential Secretariat, on Friday (21).

Hemasiri Fernando has been reappointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence while Ravinatha Ariyasinghe also returns as Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary.

Mrs. Wasantha Perera has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine while Padmasiri Jayamanna is the new Secretary to the Ministry of Education.

V. Sivagnanasothy has been appointed as Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs, which are under the Prime Minister.



New Ministry Secretaries: